Manipur Governor reviews highway projects ahead of peace initiative

Imphal: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s peace initiative ensuring free movement on Manipur’s National Highway starting March 8, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Inspector General of the CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, Additional PCCF, and M.S. Deval, Executive Director of the NHIDCL. The session focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing national highway projects in the state.

M.S. Deval briefed attendees on the current status of these projects and the challenges hindering their completion.

The Governor urged officials to address these issues and expedite work to ensure timely project completion, emphasizing that improved road infrastructure would enhance connectivity in the state.

Notably, the NHIDCL is working on projects along National Highways 37 and 102, linking Manipur with Assam and Nagaland. The condition of NH 37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, has deteriorated during the spring season.

