Manipur Governor orders velodrome upgrade for 2027 National Games

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has directed the Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department (YAS), N Praveen Singh, to expedite the upgradation of the velodrome and fencing courts at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

This decision was made on Thursday following a request from the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, the host of the upcoming 39th National Games scheduled for 2027.

According to an official communique from Raj Bhavan, representatives of the Manipur Olympic Association met with Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to discuss the need to improve these sporting facilities.

The velodrome and fencing courts at Khuman Lampak are expected to be used during the National Games, prompting the call for timely upgrades.

Governor Bhalla instructed Secretary N Praveen Singh, who was present at the meeting, to ensure swift action in upgrading the existing infrastructure to meet the standards required for the national-level sporting event.

The Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, a key sports venue in Imphal, houses a velodrome built in 1999 at a cost of approximately Rs 7.80 crore, and recently added fencing courts.

The complex has hosted numerous major sports events, including the National Games in 1999.

Cycling competitions for the upcoming Games will take place at the velodrome within the complex.

The prompt upgrade aims to prepare these facilities well in advance, ensuring smooth execution of the 39th National Games when Meghalaya hosts the event.