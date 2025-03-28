Manipur Governor engages with students at National Integration Tour

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla engaged with students during the National Integration Tour 2025 Experience Sharing Program held on Friday at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

The students shared insights from their tour, highlighting the rich diversity of cultures, cuisines, and monuments they encountered during their travels.

During the session, the students proposed expanding similar initiatives, suggesting a two-way exchange where students from other parts of India could visit Manipur and other northeastern states.

They emphasized that such exchanges would strengthen national integration and mutual understanding across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla underlined the importance of such tours in broadening students’ perspectives on the country’s diversity. He highlighted how firsthand experiences with different cultures and communities foster unity and appreciation for India’s vast cultural heritage.

The Governor also stressed that these initiatives are vital for nation-building, as they promote mutual respect, break down stereotypes, and nurture a generation that values inclusivity.

One of the participating students noted that the event created an excellent platform for students from different districts of Manipur to share their experiences from their journey across various Indian cities. This exchange of ideas and experiences, they said, plays a key role in deepening connections and understanding among diverse communities.