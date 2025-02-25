Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, inaugurated a two-day National Conference on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in Higher Education: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047, at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati Manipur, City Campus, Mantripukhri, Imphal.

The Governor also inaugurated a newly constructed smart classroom complex. The conference partners with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan (Manipur state).

The governor planted a tree – Bokul, as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign on the campus, and also released a souvenir.

Speaking at the event, the Governor stated that the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is gaining recognition as a vital component of holistic higher education in India.

New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, highlights the importance of reviving and integrating the IKS into mainstream education.

This integration holds immense potential for fostering a more inclusive, culturally rooted, and innovative educational landscape in India.

Manipur has a treasure of indigenous knowledge and practices and therefore, incorporating IKS will benefit human resource development in the state.

Documentation of these indigenous knowledge and practices is highly needed, he added.

Governor further stated that, with the establishment of IIIT, students from Manipur should try to take advantage of learning in various technological disciplines.

This will pave the way for a brighter future for the youth of the state, empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Prof. Sukhi Oraon, Chairman BoG – IIIT Senapati, and Prof. Krishan Baskar, Director, IIIT Manipur, also attended the inauguration ceremony.