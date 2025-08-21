Imphal: Dileep Mangsuli, Chairman, American Oncology Institute (AOI), along with three officials of the Institute, called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Chairman highlighted the journey of the institute as a premier cancer specialty since its inception.

He said 90 cancer treatment units have been operational across the country, of which one is in Imphal.

The only unit in the North East has been equipped with the latest surgical oncology operating theatres.

Around 60 per cent of the cancer patients have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and CMHT cards.

An official reports that there are approximately 9,000 cancer patients, including females in Manipur now.

As of April 2025, there are approximately 3.74 lakh beneficiary families in Manipur under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with 4,82,457 Ayushman cards generated in the recent past.

As of February 2023, approximately 6.83 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled under the Chief Minister’s Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) /Chief Minister’s Health scheme in Manipur.

The government has spent over Rs 153 crore on their medical treatment under the scheme.

The scheme provides cashless treatment to eligible families at empanelled hospitals, with an initial assistance limit of Rs. 2 lakhs, which was increased to Rs. 5 lakh.

