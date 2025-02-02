Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has stated that wetlands are vital not only for supporting diverse flora and fauna but also for sustaining livelihoods and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

On the occasion of World Wetlands Day observed on February 2 every year, the Governor was speaking as a chief guest at Sendra Lake Front, Loktak Lake, Bishnupur District.

He stated that wetlands such as Loktak Lake hold immense cultural and historical significance for the people of Manipur, highlighting that protecting these ecosystems has become a pressing need.

He further stressed that community participation is key to protecting these wetlands. As part of the program, the Governor released the Loktak Water Bird Census Report 2025 and a booklet titled ‘The Water Birds of Loktak Lake’.

The event observed under the theme ‘Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future’ was organized at Sendra Lake Front, Loktak Lake, Bishnupur District.

The event saw the participation of key dignitaries, including Konthoujam Govindas, Minister for PWD and YAS; Sanasam Premachandra Singh, MLA, Kumbi, and other related key officers of the Government of Manipur.