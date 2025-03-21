Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, stated that the government is making all possible efforts to trace Luwangthem Mukesh, 20, who has been missing since March 16, and reunite him with his family.

The Governor made this statement during a meeting on Friday evening with members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Mukesh’s parents at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

During the meeting, the JAC and Mukesh’s parents urged the Governor to take immediate action to locate Mukesh and ensure his safe return.

The JAC also requested the Governor to send additional security forces to the Kuki villages in Joujangtek and Sonjang, located in the interdistricts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, to assist in tracing Mukesh.

Joujangtek is the same village where two Meitei teen students, Phijam Hemanjit and Linthoingambi Hijam, went missing on July 6, 2023, and remain unfound.

Mukesh had left his home in a four-wheeler, and after he failed to return, his family filed a missing person complaint with the Imphal police station on March 17.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked Mukesh’s vehicle, which passed through Nambol and headed toward Bishnupur around 3:15 pm on March 16.

The footage also showed the vehicle in Bishnupur at 3:40 pm. Police traced Mukesh’s mobile phone location to Joujangtek village.