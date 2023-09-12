IMPHAL: Manipur government has issued an order, restricting the usage of stickers, vests and jackets with the word ‘PRESS’ printed on it.

According to an order issued by the Manipur home department, the usage of the word ‘PRESS’ in stickers, vests and jackets will only be allowed to journalists of news media organisations and accredited journos.

Manipur government, in the order, stated that “jackets/vests/stickers with the word/inscription ‘PRESS’ will be allowed to be used by only those media persons, journalists, video-journalists possessing identity card/accreditation certificate issued by the directorate of information and public relations (DIPR), press bureau of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan (DD News) and recognised national and international media firms”.

The Manipur government has cited this move as a measure to check misuse of jackets, vests and stickers with the wording ‘PRESS’ printed on them.

“…the state government reportedly acknowledges from reliable sources about the misuse of jackets, vests and stickers with wording/inscription ‘PRESS’,” the Manipur government order read.

The Manipur government order said that there is a “high chance of misuse of such jackets, vests and stickers by anti-social miscreants and unauthorised persons to get easy access to fringe/vulnerable areas and resorting to provocative acts”.

Earlier, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) had appealed to those, who are not journalists to immediately stop wearing vests that display the ‘PRESS’ logo and putting up ‘PRESS’ stickers on their vehicles.