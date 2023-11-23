Imphal: The Manipur government has removed three Kuki-Zo MLAs from various posts of the Legislative Assembly, replacing them with Naga and Meitei MLAs.

This comes in the wake of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs’ demand for a separate administration to be carved out of the state of Manipur.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly issued bulletins announcing the appointments of a Naga and two Meitei MLAs as Chairmen of different Assembly committees.

Losii Dikho, a Naga MLA elected from the Mao assembly constituency, was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on Government Assurance, replacing Haokholet Kipgen, a Kuki MLA from the Saitu Assembly Constituency.

Khongbantabam Ibomcha, MLA Lamlai Assembly Constituency (Meitei), has replaced Vungzagin Valte, MLA Thanlon Assembly Constituency (Kuki-Zo), as Chairman of the Library Committee, as per a bulletin issued on Wednesday by K Meghajit, Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Mayanglambam Rameshwar, MLA Kakching Assembly Constituency (Meitei), has replaced LM Khaute, MLA Churachandpur Assembly Constituency (Kuki-Zo), as Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings.

It is noteworthy that the 10 Kuki MLAs have been demanding separate administration for the Kuki-Zo communities since the violence unfolded in the state on May 3, 2023.