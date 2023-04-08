IMPHAL: Along with the rest of the world, Christian denominations across Manipur in remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ observed Good Friday on April 7.

The day is observed with songs of worship, prayers, and fasting.

“Our message and prayer is for universal peace and we have been praying especially for this Holy week so that the world may enjoy the peace which is offered by God in our lives“, said Rev Khayaipam Khamrang Pastor, TBCI during the morning sermon on Friday.

Prayers and masses were held at the Leibi village Holy Spirit Catholic Church Tengnooupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

Good Friday is followed by Easter, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death.

The observance of mourning and fasting on the day of Jesus’s crucifixion was held in important churches across the state including the Manipur Baptist Convention, Tangkhul Baptist Church, Don Bosco Catholic Church, etc.

Feasts were also organized in Churachandpur town.

To promote the observation, most shops and business establishments in the Christian-inhabited areas of Imphal and other hill districts including, Tengnouapl, Chandel, Churachandpur, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul remained closed.

Manipur Governor, Chief Minister, and the Speaker of the State Assembly had earlier greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Good Friday.

Notably, William Pettigrew (missionary) was a British Christian missionary who went to India in 1890, eventually introducing Chrisitan in Manipur.

Angom Porom Singh, a Meitei, was the first Christian in the state.

Christianity is the second most followed religion in Manipur, according to the 2011 census data of India.