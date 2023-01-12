Imphal: Students of Ghanapriya Women’s College in Imphal on Thursday stormed the Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat demanding education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar’s resignation over ‘the failure of converting Dhanamanjuri University into a full-fledged university.

The girls’ students holding play cards that read, ‘resign education minister, sacked the education commissioner’ stormed the CM Secretariat but they were prevented by the security forces from entering CM’s office.

Several students’ outfits including MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK, and AIMS extended support to the protests carried out by the students of Ghanapriya Women’s College.

Coming down heavily on Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar over ‘the failure of converting Dhanamanjuri University into a full-fledged university for the last five years since its inception, Rashori Meihoubm, secretary of social and culture of the GP Women’s college alleged that due to the apathy of the minister and his officials, the DM University is yet to be qualified for the acquisition of 12 (B) status of UGC.

She further alleged that the JRF holders, NET qualified and non-NET PhD. Research Scholars have been denied their rightful access to scholarships and relevant stipends as a result of not acquiring 12 (B) UGC status.

The DM University was established under the Dhanamanjuri University Act, of 2017, and came into force on April 6, 2018.

She also appealed to the people in general and the students’ organizations, in particular, to cooperate and extend solidarity to the cause of DM University toward a full-fledged University.