Imphal: Fresh violence was reported in Manipur’s Churachandpur District on Saturday evening.

Unknown miscreants from Chingphei Kuki villages opened fire with around 5 rounds towards Phubala Manning, Sunu Shiphai, and Meitei villages, raising tensions further.

However, there were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

Security forces launched comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas.

The ongoing operation led to the recovery of a sizeable arms cache in the neighbouring Kangpokpi District.

The haul included an AK-56 assault rifle, a single-barrel gun, multiple ammunition magazines and grenades, as well as improvised explosives and empty grenade shells.

Meanwhile, another joint operation involving Assam Rifles, Imphal East Police, and BSF, based on specific intelligence, discovered an additional arms cache in Koirengei, Imphal East District.

The team successfully recovered a self-loading rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and four grenades.

To maintain order and safety, authorities have increased vigilance throughout Manipur.

A total of 144 checkpoints have been established across hilly and valley areas, leading to the detainment of 279 individuals suspected of violating state regulations.

Additionally, security escorts are being provided for essential vehicles traveling along key highways NH-37 and NH-2, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and people.