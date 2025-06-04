Imphal: Flooding has caused widespread power outages across Manipur in recent days, disrupting electricity supply at multiple locations due to submerged power stations, substations, transmission lines, and equipment.

The rising water levels have led to short circuits and safety risks, forcing power suppliers to shut down electricity to prevent accidents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) has reported significant impacts on substations in Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Kangpokpi districts.

In particular, the 132/33 KV Karong Substation and its downstream 33/11 KV substations in Senapati district, along with several substations in Imphal East, have experienced power interruptions caused by faults in various 132 KV and 33 KV lines due to heavy rainfall and elevated river levels.

Notably, substations such as Kongba and the Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal East remain flooded.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MSPCL explained that flooded substations and transmission lines become hazardous to operate because of the risk of short circuits and electrocution. As a precaution, power has been switched off in affected areas to ensure public safety.

Continuous rain showers, ranging from light to heavy, accompanied by strong winds, mudslides, and landslides, have damaged electric poles along National Highways and caused frequent power outages across the state. Hill districts including Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Jiribam have been particularly affected.

Restoration work to repair faulty lines, substations, and equipment is currently underway. MSPCL has requested patience from consumers in the affected districts as efforts continue to restore normal power supply as quickly as possible.