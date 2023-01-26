IMPHAL: The five policemen in Manipur, who were arrested recently for allegedly smuggling drugs, have been terminated from their jobs.

This was confirmed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday during his Republic Day speech at Imphal.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that stern actions would be taken up against the policemen who were involved in drugs smuggling.

The five Manipur police personnel, who were arrested recently with illegal drugs have been terminated from their jobs with immediate effect, CM Biren Singh said.

Notably, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh also hold the home portfolio of the state cabinet.

“There will be no compromise with anyone found involved in illegal drugs trade and poppy plantations,” the Manipur CM said.

As many as five personnel of the Manipur police’s commando unit, posted in Moreh, were arrested for smuggling illegal drugs on January 16.

Recently, Manipur director general of police (DGP) P Doungel had stated that the state seems to have become a “direct victim of the infamous golden triangle”.

Manipur shares a 398-km long international border with Myanmar and has been affected directly by the “golden triangle”.

The notorious golden triangle – Myanmar, Laos and Thailand – is Southeast Asia’s oldest narcotics supply route to Europe and North America.