Imphal: An alleged male drug smuggler from Assam and 4 females from Manipur were arrested on charges of unauthorized possession of 751 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market at different hideouts in the southern parts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, the police said here on Wednesday.

Based on intelligent input from across the border, a joint coordination operation was launched by the personnel of three district police stations – Kakching, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur at separate sensitive locations and managed to arrest four alleged drug traffickers including 3 women.

A 49-year-old man from the Hailakandi district of Assam and 3 tribal women were arrested at New Bongjang village in the Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar. A total of 473 grams of heroin powder packed in 43 soap cases have been recovered from them on Tuesday.

From their interrogations, the police also managed to arrest a 28-year-old girl from Khotlenphai village in Tengnoupal district also bordering Myanmar. 278 grams of heroin power have been recovered from her possession. The arrest and seizure were made in front of Pallel police stations on Tuesday, the police said.

The alleged peddlers are identified as Shamal Das alias Benjamin, Neipi Haokip, Vahneikim Baite, Thethem Haokip and Nemneikim Kipgen.

They are now in police custody for further actions, the police added.