IMPHAL: A total of five persons, including a 55-year-old woman, have been arrested by the Manipur police on a charge of murdering a 23-year-old youth.

The accused were produced before Thoubal magistrate and have been remanded in police custody till April 20, according to a police report.

The deceased has been identified as Md Amar (23), from Lilonf Nunfwi Khunou in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The victim was allegedly beaten to death by the accused after a heated argument, the report said on Saturday (April 15).

The accused have been identified as Md Hassal (30), Md Habibur Rahman (50), Md Amir (27), Md Sakir (24) and Md Gouhar (55).

All the accused persons hail from Lilong in Manipur, the report added.

The Manipur police also recovered a DI Tata used for the transportation of the dead body.

The deceased was recovered from a paddy field in Lilong Nungou on April 14 at around 6 am.

The Lilong police in Manipur have tracked down the suspected killers following a complaint lodged by Kunsoor Bibi (22), wife of the deceased.

In her complaint, Kunsoor stated that her husband was missing since he left home on April 12 night at around 8 pm.

The Manipur police registered a case and investigations are underway.