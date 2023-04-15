IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday renewed his initiative to conduct a survey of Protected Forest Areas in the Churachandpur district which were earlier blocked and thwarted by irate villagers on two occasions.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with the MLA of Churachandpur, L M Khaute along with the village chiefs of the constituency on Saturday.

Manipur CM has taken up the initiative after Saikot Assembly constituency MLA, Paolienlal Haokip and 58 Churachandpur AC MLA, L M Khaute have also written to the Forest & Environment Minister regarding the matter, informing to instruct the concerned officials to cease further surveys before the contentious land issues are satisfactorily clarified.

Manipur Chief Minister in his Twitter post said, “We had a productive deliberation regarding the confusion which arose in the survey of the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forest area.

“After a thorough discussion we have come to an understanding and further survey will be conducted in consultation with the village chiefs and concerned authorities, his tweet read.

After a thorough discussion we have come to an understanding and further survey will be conducted in consultation with the village chiefs and concerned authorities. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 14, 2023

One of the village chiefs, Nepuni Lokho also twitted, “So nice to see sit down with the locals and talk about issues that matter. Thank you so much for being really helpful to the citizens of Manipur. Long live, CM sir.”

The villagers of Valpakot and Sielmat blocked all the entrance and exit points of the village to show their resentment and repudiation against surveys being carried out in their village on April 11 and 13.

The survey team led by SDO Tuibong Jangminlen Lupho and ADM Churachandpur S Thienlaljoy Gangte could not go ahead with the survey as the villagers along with various civil society organizations strongly opposed the survey.

The team met with ‘Go Back’ slogan, after which the team headed back as they could no longer carry out their intended survey.

Also read: Manipur govt carries out eviction drive against ‘encroachers’ in reserve forest

The village chiefs also submitted letters of objection to the survey team, informing them that the villages they lived in are being bonafide patta land are never a part of the so-called Khoupum Protected Forest area.