Imphal: Locally brewed fiery liquor known as ‘Yu’ and black rice, ‘Chakhou’, attracted huge demand from customers across the globe during the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025, inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 25 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, organised the event, which concluded on Sunday, September 28.

Sixteen stalls from Manipur, representing four departments, Trade, Commerce and Industries (TCI); Horticulture; Agriculture; and Forests, showcased the state’s natural resources, native crops, and rich culinary heritage.

This year, the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) under the Forest Department joined the exhibition for the first time. Manipur’s participation enriched the national narrative on India’s diverse, sustainable, and regionally resilient food ecosystem.

Forest-based products like chia seeds, cinnamon, and bamboo shoots caught the attention of many visitors. On the second day, stall operators faced an overwhelming number of product enquiries, reflecting heightened interest and enthusiasm from attendees.

The highlights included GI-tagged fruits and vegetables and a variety of processed foods such as smokeless smoked meat items, chia seeds, ginger, Kachai lemon, aromatic black rice, and nutrient-rich bamboo shoots.

Manipur also promoted its adoption of advanced food processing technologies to maximise the potential of its indigenous ingredients.

This year, the Government of Manipur participated in WFI 2025 as a Partner State, receiving a more prominent space and elevated representation.

On September 25, the state hosted a dedicated knowledge session titled ‘Processing for Prosperity’, which featured an insightful address by Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Saha, a food packaging expert and former director of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP). He spoke on innovations in packaging for the Manipur food processing industry.

The state government showcased a greater number of departments and food products, including traditional beverages.

The Manipur stalls recorded significantly higher footfall compared to previous editions.