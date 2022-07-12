The Manipur government has announced that an expert committee would be formed to identify landslide prone areas in the state.

The high-level committee will comprise officials of the Geological Survey of India and the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre.

The development has been announced by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this announcement after handing over ex-gratia to family members of the victims of landslide that occurred along National Highway-102 Tipaimukh Road in Churachandpur on July 8.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the deceased and an amount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 each to family members of those with major and minor injuries respectively were handed over to by the Manipur CM.

Tragedy struck Tupul at Noney district in Manipur on June 29 when a massive landslide hit a under construction railway station killing many.

As many as 50 bodies have been recovered by the agencies at Tupul with rescue operations still underway.