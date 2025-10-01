Imphal: Salam Tomba, an eminent Manipuri translator, writer, and recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2022, was conferred the Nongthombam Kunjamohan Translation Award, 2025, on the observance of International Translation Day 2025.

The award ceremony jointly organised by the Sahitya Thoupqng Lup and Laishram Samarendra Birth Centenary Celebration Committee was held at the Auditorium Hall, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Imphal. Director IPR Ngangom Uttam Singh presented the award on Tuesday. He was honoured with Rs 10,000 and a recitation.

Salam Tomba is a prolific author across various genres, including novels, short stories, dramas, and critical write-ups, and has translated works from international and regional literature into Manipuri.

He is also the author of the book “Toubul Diary”.

Born on May 14, 1946, to Salam Ibomcha Singh and Thoudam Ningol Salam ongbi Lasami Devi at the Toubul Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district, Manipur, S Tomba has translated numerous works, including Doris Lacing’s “The Grass is Singing” (as Naapeenaa Eeshei Shakli) and Bapsi Sidhwa’s “The Water” (as Eesheeng).

He received the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize in 2022 for his translation of Aravind Adiga’s “The White Tiger,” which was published as Angouba Kei.

In addition to the Sahitya Akademi prize, he was also to be awarded the Thomas Hardy Memorial Award 2024.

His translation work, particularly of the epic Khamba Thoibi Sheireng (poem) into English, brought him significant fame. He is the President of Quad Writers Moirang, a literary association based in Moirang.



