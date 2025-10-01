Guwahati: Eleven police personnel were killed in Manipur by “mobs” in 2023, according to a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

24 civilians were killed by extremists during the same period in the northeastern state, which witnessed ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based tribal Kukis from May 2023.

“Fifteen police personnel were reported killed on duty, including 11 by riotous mobs in 2023,” the report said.

It said that 24 civilians were killed by extremists/insurgents in firing, the “highest” in the country in 2023.

Six people died in police lathicharge during riots in that year, the NCRB data showed.

Manipur also reported the highest number of violent crimes in the northeast in 2023 at 14,427.

In terms of disposal of cases by courts in Manipur, 247 cases were sent for trial in 2023, while 5,594 remained pending trial from previous years, the report said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur since May 2023.