IMPHAL: Campaigning for the second phase of Assembly elections in Manipur, chief minister Biren Singh has said that the BJP, if it forms the next government in the state, will ensure development of start-ups and sports to boost employment in the state.

“Development of sports and start-ups in Manipur will provide large-scale employment of youths in the state,” chief minister Biren Singh said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP also raised the issue of setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Manipur.

Speaking at a public rally in Thoubal district of Manipur, union home minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP, if forms a government in the state after the elections, will set up an AIIMS in the state.

“In 15 years, the Congress government could not bring an AIIMS to Manipur. We have announced to build an AIIMS as soon as we form the government again,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “PM Narendra Modi has announced to open an AIIMS centre in the state.”

“A large number of voters turned out in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah also took pot shots at the Congress while delivering his speech.

“Congress had left Manipur’s economy to Rs 21,000 crore. Our government took it to Rs 35,000 crore,” union home minister Amit Shah said in Thoubal.