At least 11 students from the Northeast Indian state of Meghalaya, who were left stranded in the Russian invasion-hit Ukraine, have reached New Delhi.

This was confirmed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday afternoon.

“11 students of Meghalaya who are studying in Ukraine, have reached Delhi safely,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Efforts are on to get the rest of the students back home safely.”

11 students of Meghalaya who are studying in Ukraine, have reached Delhi safely. Efforts are on to get the rest of the students back home safely. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 1, 2022

The Meghalaya students arrived in New Delhi in a flight carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine from Hungary.

(This is a breaking story)