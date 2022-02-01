The Naga People’s Front (NPF) – partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur – has decided to field candidates in ten seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

This decision was taken by the NPF during a meeting of the working committee of the party held at Kohima in Nagaland.

The decision of the NPF was informed by the party’s general secretary Achumbemo Kikon.

Kikon said that the NPF party has shortlisted 10 names from a total of 40, who are to be fielded in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Also read: Arunachal abduction case: My son was tortured by Chinese PLA, alleges Miram Taron’s father

The NPF has shortlisted names for 10 reserved Scheduled Tribes (ST) Assembly seats in Manipur, Achumbemo Kikon said.

NPF shortlisted candidates:

Langhu Paulhring Anal (Chandel), Dangsawa Korungthang Maring (Tengnoupal), Leishiyo Keishing (Phungyar), Ram Muivah (Ukhrul), Khashim Vashum (Chingai), Khaho Siile Antony (Karong), Losii Dikho (Mao), M Francis Ngajokpa (Tadubi), Awangbow Newmai (Tamei) and Khangthuanang Panmei (Tamenglong).

Elections to 60-seat Manipur Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases – February 27 and March 3.