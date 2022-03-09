Guwahati: The Janata Dal (U) has sent five MPs of the party to Imphal to “keep vigil” on the process of counting of votes of Manipur Assembly elections on Thursday.

JD (U) general Afaque Ahmad Khan in a statement said that if the party gets any complaints from its candidates about any foul play during counting, the MPs will sit-in demonstration in front of respective counting centres.

“We have written to EC to “direct the District Election Officers, RO/ AROs to strictly ensure that complete videography is done in counting centres by CCTV, counting of postal ballots are done before the counting of EVM votes, new round of counting be taken up only after the announcement of each round of counting and adequate security be provided to the counting agents,” Khan, who is the in-charge of the party for Northeast added.

The Janata Dal (United) has fielded a total of 38 candidates in the Manipur Assembly elections.

Former Manipur DGP LM Khaute and former decorated cop Th Brinda Devi are among the 30 candidates of the total 60 seats.