A team of election commission of India (ECI) officials will arrive in the poll-bound state of Manipur on Monday.

The ECI team will take stock of the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ECI officials will also review the COVID-19 situation in Manipur in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state.

Manipur is scheduled to go to polls in two phases – February 27 and March 3.

Meanwhile, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has set February 10 as a deadline before the ECI to change the polling date for the first phase of the elections.

February 27 is a Sunday, which is a day for mass prayer at churches.

Several civil society organisations and church bodies have already urged the ECI for rescheduling the polling date for the first phase of the elections.

During their Manipur visit, the ECI team will hold meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and chief electoral officer (CEO), besides leaders of political parties in the state.