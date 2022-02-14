The Congress party has released a list of its star campaigners for the second phase of polling for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

The star campaigners list of the Congress party for the second phase of Manipur elections comprises 30 names.

Among the most notable names of star campaigners of the Congress party are: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Okram Ibobi Singh and Jairam Ramesh.

The other prominent names of the Congress party are: Bhakta Charan Das, N Loken Singh, TN Haokip and Rakibul Hussain.

Manipur will go to polls for Assembly elections in two phases: February 28 and March 5.

