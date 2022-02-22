Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega BJP rally at Imphal in Manipur, the Congress has accused him of propagating ‘lies’ for votes.

“In Imphal today, the Jagadguru of Jhoot (Universal master of lies) was true to his nature,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

“Among his many lies were… PM claimed full coverage when Manipur is among the worst in the country on vaccination rates. Only 47.6% of eligible population have got double dose,” Jairam Ramesh said.

He added: “PM claimed balanced development in Manipur and taking administration to the door. The truth is BJP government has effectively shut the doors of the autonomous district councils by not holding elections in the last five years. This is murder of democracy in the hills and the grassroots.”

“PM claimed poor performance in the power sector under the Congress government when the truth is his own government gave a national award to the Congress government in 2015-16 for power sector reforms,” Ramesh further said.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: These polls will decide state’s future for next 25 years, says PM Modi

The senior Congress leader further said: “PM claimed palm oil plantations will benefit Manipur’s farmers while the truth is it is the transfer of profits and farm lands to 2-3 big palm oil companies.”

“PM made tall claims on bringing railways to Manipur. Truth is Congress governgovernment completed over 70% of the project by 2017,” he added.

“Lastly, why was the PM completely silent on fundamental issues of Manipur—AFSPA, MSP and irrigation for farmers, rising youth unemployment, price rise of essential commodities in Manipur much above national average, and rising drug trade from across the border?” Jairam Ramesh questioned.

He added: “The truth is the people of Manipur are fed up with the double engine haijinbi government of BJP in Delhi and Imphal. The mood of Manipur is clear. Come March 10, it will be bye-bye, BJP.”