The Congress has released a second list of candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The Congress’ second list consists names of ten candidates.

The Congress, on January 22, released its first list candidates comprising 40 names for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The candidates have been selected by the Congress’ central election committee.

The Congress in Manipur has vowed to push for “immediate and complete removal of AFSPA” from the entire state if it is elected to power.

The Manipur Congress has also forged an alliance with five other “like-minded” parties in the state.