The election commission of India (ECI) has revised the poll dates for the Manipur Assembly elections.

Polling for the two-phased Manipur Assembly elections will now be held on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier, polls for the Manipur Assembly elections were scheduled to be held on February 27 and March 3.

Protests erupted at several parts of Manipur demanding rescheduling of earlier poll dates as polling on February 27 would have coincided with Sunday church prayers.

Meanwhile, political temperatures in Manipur have risen as polling dates for the Assembly elections in the state inch closer.