Former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh has accused the BJP of having relations with insurgent groups in the state.

Ibobi Singh alleged that BJP was hand in glove with insurgent groups, which ensured that it formed government in Manipur despite not having the majority in 2017, a report claimed.

“They (BJP) formed the government, then there was no bandh or blockade. One thing is clear that they are hand in glove with those groups who used to do all these things. They use them for power,” three-time Manipur CM Ibobi Singh told News 18.

Ibobi Singh also accused the BJP government in Manipur of “not having the guts” to withdraw AFSPA from the state.

“Remember that in our time, we did withdraw (AFSPA) in seven assembly segments. This government does not have guts to say this to the Centre,” Ibobi Singh said.

Commenting on the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming Manipur assembly elections, the former Manipur chief minister said that the grand old party has a good chance of returning to power.

Ibobi Singh said: “People are fed up in the last five years. They (BJP) are with the people who used to call the bandh. People want change and we will bring the change.”