IMPHAL: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of insurgent groups of Manipur, has called for a total shutdown on February 22 to “boycott” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

The insurgent groups have called upon the people to support the boycott call by enforcing the total shutdown which will remain effective until the PM leaves the state.

Medical, fire services, and other emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown, said CorCom in a statement.

The outfits further claimed that Modi’s visit is part of an agenda to extend India’s “colonial rule” over Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Imphal on February 22 to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections.

Modi will be addressing a public meeting rally at the Luwangshangbam sports complex in Imphal, which is situated in Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s constituency.

The two-phased Manipur elections will go to the polls on February 28 and March 5.