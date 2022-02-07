R K Imo Singh, the son-in-law of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, is richer than his father-in-law.

While R K Imo has assets worth Rs 5, 10, 94,917.93, Biren Singh has assets worth Rs 1, 08, 46,392.

R K Imo is contesting from the Sagolband constituency on a BJP ticket. Imo’s asset is five times more than his father-in-law N Biren Singh.

Imo has movable assets worth Rs 1, 14, 37,779.93, including Rs 2, 16,400 as cash in hand and over Rs 37 lakh in 7 bank accounts, Indian Express reported.

He owns three vehicles, including a Maruti Gypsy worth 6.5 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 16, 68,905, and a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 18, 38,688. He also has a shotgun and a .38 pistol, among others.

Imo’s wife, Anjubala Nongthongbam and the eldest daughter of Biren Singh, has assets worth Rs 2, 13, 20,021.

The Sagolband MLA has immovable assets worth Rs 3,96,57,138, including Rs 15,00,000 worth self-acquired property, inherited assets worth Rs 1,37,07,137 and buildings worth Rs 2,44,50,001.

He has liabilities worth Rs 44, 36,391 as loans from banks.