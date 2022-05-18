Drugs worth over Rs 182 crore have been seized by security agencies in Manipur since April.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Wednesday.

“Ever since the new government was formed, war on drugs 2.0 campaign has been extremely successful,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

“We have seized different kind of drugs worth nearly Rs 182.3 crore in international market,” Manipur CM Biren Singh added.

Moreover, since April 20, as many as 380 acres poppy cultivation in Manipur were destroyed.

“380 acres of poppy cultivation have been destroyed in Manipur,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Wednesday.

The Manipur chief minister further lauded the people of the state for resolving to stand against illegal drugs trade and poppy cultivation.

“Today, we have the support and co-operation from almost all communities residing in the state,” Manipur CM Biren Singh.