IMPHAL: The flood situation in Manipur has started to worsen.

Water level of Major rivers flowing through Manipur are being marked at danger level.

Incessant rainfall over the past one week has resulted in many parts of Manipur getting submerged.

Movement along the major highways of Manipur also remains to be disrupted.

Vehicular movement along the important Imphal-Jiribam highway also remains suspended.

Collapse of a bailey bridge has resulted in zero vehicular movement along the Imphal-Jiribam highway.

Every year in this season,we experienced a flood-like situation along the highways of Imphal City,which is mainly due to improper maintenance of drainage system.Keeping aside tree plantation in the hills,would the @BJP4Manipur govt. care to address this.@IycManipur#Manipur pic.twitter.com/O6xQ3GayBf — Demminlun Lk Haokip (@MiminTaqchapa) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, vehicular movement along the Imphal-Mao highway has also been affected after damage to the Motbung bridge.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has said that the state government is “fully prepared” to handle any situation that might arise out of floods.

Biren Singh said that due to incessant rains in the last few days, floods and landslides have been reported from some parts of Manipur.

“The government is monitoring the situation and relief is being provided,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

“There has been sporadic floods and landslides in parts of Jiribam, Senapati and Thanga. Relief work is already underway now,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.