IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have busted a drug manufacturing unit and seized a huge consignment of drugs on Sunday.

A joint team of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Lilong Police in Manipur seized a brown sugar consignment.

The seized brown sugar consignment weighed a total of 54.685 kilograms.

The seized contraband has a market value of Rs 82 crore.

The joint team of security forces in Manipur seized the consignment after conducting a raid, based on specific information.

A raid was conducted at the house of a woman identified as Imem Bibi at Lilong Chingkham Makha Leikai in Thoubal district of Manipur.

A person identified as Yumkhaibam Mustafa was found illegally manufacturing brown sugar.

According to Manipur police, the raid was conducted after getting specific information about illegal activities being carried out in the area.

Besides the drugs, the team also recovered many other materials used in drugs production like chemicals, utensils, gas burners, cylinder and mobile phone.

The arrested accused were handed over to Lilong police station in Manipur for further necessary legal action.