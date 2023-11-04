IMPHAL: The Manipur government prohibited the use of drones and wireless communication devices within the revenue district of Imphal East for two months ending on January 2, 2024.

Khumanthem Diana Devi, district magistrate of Imphal East in Manipur stated that the prohibitory orders under sub-section (2) of Section 144 CrPC were made for the early restoration of peace in the district.

She said that there is apprehension regarding likelihood of a serious breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, and grave danger to human lives and properties and also there is information regarding the threats to the business community in Imphal area of Manipur by underground elements for payment of extortion demands.

She also stated that the movement of any person outside their respective residences; the unauthorized use of drones and wireless communication devices such as Walkie-Talkies, Personal Mobile Radio (PMR), etc., and the spreading of false/fake news and rumour mongering have been prohibited in the said district.

The DC further stated that this order, however, shall not apply to government agencies or functionaries involved in the enforcement of law and order.

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran, Okram Ibobi Singh has questioned the ‘inaction’ by the state government and the Centre in regards to the ongoing ethnic violence in the Northeast state.

“Is Manipur not a part of India?” the former Manipur chief minister questioned.

He further asked: “Why no action has been taken up even though New Delhi many times stated external forces are behind the violence in Manipur.”

The former Manipur chief minister made this statement after a team of Congress leaders visited the residence of Moreh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ch Anand Kumar, who was killed in a sniper attack by armed miscreants in Moreh town recently.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 03, after ethnic violence broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

Over 180 people have been killed thus far in the six-month-long violence in the state, with thousands of other displaced.