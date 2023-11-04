IMPHAL: The central and Manipur governments at are chalking out plans for early restoration of peace and normalcy in this strife-torn state.

This was informed by Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday (November 03).

Central and state governments are in touch with intelligence agencies to chalk out plans and appropriate security measures are already in place to avoid further eventualities, the Manipur governor said.

Stating that efforts are on to bring back peace and normalcy in the state, the Manipur governor said, hatred among the two communities should be removed to mend the trust deficit and all should come forward for discussion.

The governor was talking to Maheswar Thounaojam, National Secretary, RPI(A) along with one member who called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on Friday and apprised her of the prevailing post-violence situation in the state.

He said, there has been a conflicting situation in the state and the people are suffering.

Citing the incident of the killing of a police officer at Moreh in Manipur recently, he said, the present situation is mainly because of external aggression with the involvement of foreign terrorist.

He also raised the issue of kidnapping and killing of two students whose video went viral on social media.