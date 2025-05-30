Manipur: Displaced families protest eviction notice, demand alternative shelter

Imphal: A total of 120 families displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur staged a peaceful sit-in protest on Friday at the Ima Panthoibi Community Hall, Meitei Langol Zone IV, in Imphal West.

These families, originally from Moreh, Churachandpur, and Phougakchao Ikhai village, are currently sheltering at the Langol housing complex and are demanding that the government revoke its order asking them to vacate the premises by July 1, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The protest site was filled with emotional placards carrying messages such as “Do not evict us,” “We are human too,” “Respect IDPs,” and “Make an alternative arrangement before you ask us to leave.” The displaced persons (IDPs) expressed distress over the lack of a clear plan for their relocation.

Yensenbam Sanatombi Devi, one of the displaced persons from Moreh now residing in the Langol complex, shared that the Sub-Divisional Officer recently handed a government order to their representatives. The notice instructed all current occupants to vacate the government quarters, which would then be reallocated to employees of the Public Works Department.

With her home and belongings destroyed in the conflict, Sanatombi questioned where the displaced families are expected to go without any alternative arrangements. She appealed to the state government to ensure proper housing is provided before asking them to leave.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The issue comes months after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in an October 25, 2024 social media post, had proudly announced the relocation of 120 families comprising 460 individuals to the newly constructed alternative housing at the National Games Village in Langol. He had affirmed the government’s commitment to the “rehabilitation and well-being of every displaced family.”

However, for the protesting families, uncertainty remains. Until concrete plans for their future shelter are announced, their demand is clear: do not evict us without a place to go.