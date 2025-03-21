Imphal: Indian authorities deported 27 Myanmar nationals, including a minor, to their Myanmar counterparts at the Moreh gate check post bridge in Manipur, which marks the border between the two countries, on Friday, officials said.

Indian authorities repatriated the Myanmar nationals who had entered India illegally and detained them at the foreign detention center near the Manipur central jail in Imphal East district after completing their jail terms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At around 11 am on Friday, Indian government officials handed them over to Myanmar immigration officers at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector.

On Thursday, the authorities transported the detained Myanmar nationals from the foreigner detention center at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district.

A team of Moreh police station, Indian immigration officials, and 5 Assam Rifles personnel rendered their best duties in the repatriation of the foreign nationals, the officials said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Indian officials stated that although India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it has given shelter and aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach.