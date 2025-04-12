Imphal: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur, Rajiv Singh, has distributed commendation discs and certificates to Manipur Police personnel from Thoubal District Police and the 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) who demonstrated exceptional performance in their duties.

According to the Manipur X post, the event took place during a law and order meeting held at the Thoubal District Police Headquarters on Friday.

This recognition highlights the dedication and outstanding service of these police officers. Senior officers of the Police Department also attended the event.

Speaking at the event, the police chief emphasized the need for coordination among different branches and units of the home department.

He also called the police and IRB personnel to dedicate their services to the public to bring peace and tranquillity to society and reduce the gap between the police and the public.

He also underscored the role played by police personnel in lower ranks and said that without their service, the police department would become defunct.

The DGP recently visited Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts and honored the personnel there.