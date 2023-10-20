IMPHAL: Normalcy in strife-rirn Northeast state of Manipur will return soon.

This was claimed by Manipur director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh.

The Manipur DGP appealed to people of the state to come up with ideas for restoring peace and normalcy.

“Level of violence has decreased. We must diversify so that we can again regain the lives where they should be,” the Manipur DGP said.

He lauded the civil society organisations (CSOs) and other groups in the state – both Hills and Valleys – for their ” collective efforts” to restore peace in the state.

Earlier, Manipur CM Biren Singh had said that “total normalcy will be restored in the state soon”.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh claimed that around 90 percent peace has been restored in the strife-torn Northeast state.

“90 percent peace has already been restored despite some sections making attempts to discourage it,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

At least 170 people lost their lives and thousands of others were displaced due to the violence.