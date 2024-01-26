Imphal: Manipur’s 75th Republic Day celebrations resonated with pride and recognition for its valiant police officers. In a solemn ceremony held at the historic Kangla Fort, Governor Anu Uikey bestowed prestigious medals upon 17 distinguished personnel from the Manipur Police Department.

The ceremony witnessed the conferment of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) to Deputy Commandant Aribam Basanta Sharma and Retired Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Laimayum Amarnath Sharma, acknowledging their exceptional leadership and unwavering service. Sub-Inspector Ningthoujam Ibotomba Singh, lauded for his exemplary bravery and decisive action, was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

“This medal signifies not only my personal commitment but also the collective dedication of our entire force to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” remarked Sub-Inspector Ibotomba Singh, visibly moved as he received the honor.

The occasion also saw the presentation of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) to Assistant Commandant Takhemayum Gojendro, Subedar Sunil Kumar, and Jemadar Yumnam Guneswor Singh in recognition of their outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public service.

Governor Uikey commended the officers for their exemplary dedication and unwavering commitment to duty, stating, “The Manipur Police serves as the bedrock of our state’s security, and these officers stand as shining examples of courage, integrity, and selfless service.”