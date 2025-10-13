Guwahati: Manipur has recorded a huge rise in dengue cases in 2025.

At least 2,332 people have tested positive and one fatality recorded so far, according to an official report released by the state health department.

The cases were traced between January 1 and October 11, following 5,613 samples tested across the state.

This marks a significant increase of 979 cases compared to the same period in 2024, when 1,353 infections were recorded, reports India TodayNe.

Imphal West district is worst-hit, accounting for 1,679 of the total cases, followed by 363 in Imphal East.

Bishnupur and Thoubal districts reported 68 and 63 cases, while the dengue-related death was recorded in Bishnupur.

In the hill districts, Senapati reported the highest number of infections at 45.

They are followed by Ukhrul with 23 cases. Churachandpur and Kangpokpi recorded three and two cases, respectively.

Health authorities feel the rise is due to prolonged monsoon conditions and stagnant water bodies that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The state health department has intensified vector control measures and awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.

Officials have urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, eliminate stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to protect themselves from infection.