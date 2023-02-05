Imphal: Assam Rifles foiled cross-border smuggling of 2880 Kg of betel nuts (areca nuts) to be valued at around Rs 18.72 Lakhs in the regional markets which were to be transported from Manipur’s Senapati district to Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland on Saturday, an official source said.

Upon reaching intelligent inputs from across the border, a Military Vehicle Camouflage Pattern (MVCP) was engaged in intercepting two loaded pickup vehicles plying from the Senapati district of Manipur towards Dimapur, Nagaland. These items were smuggled from Myanmar through a porous border in Manipur, a press statement of the Assam Rifles said.

Also Read: Assam | Crackdown on child marriage: 2278 arrested, 111 sentenced to jail in Dhubri

Somsai Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) intercepted cross-border smuggling of contrabands in the Senapati district on Saturday.

The MVCP was established at Phaibung Khunao Village in the Senapati district. The MVCP spotted suspicious movement of two pick-ups Bolero Vehicles with two individuals loaded with some suspicious items. On thorough search, contraband items which include betel nuts (supari) were recovered.

Also Read: Assam poised to emerge as food capital of India with growing tourism industry

The vehicles were moving to Dimapur to sell the items. A total of 2880 Kg of Beetle nuts valued at Rs 18.72 Lakhs was recovered. The recovered items have been handed over to OC Pahibung Police Station, Senapati District for further investigations, the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that on January 12, ten supari smugglers were also arrested with the recovering of 5 truckloads of betel nuts worth around Rs 66.30 lakhs in Manipur.