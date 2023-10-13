IMPHAL: A clash broke out between the Manipur police and representatives of the ten opposition political parties near the Raj Bhawan gate in Imphal on Friday (October 13).

Representatives of the ten opposition political parties in Manipur, led by the CLP leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh took out a rally in Imphal and on its way to submit a memorandum to the governor.

When the rally reached the Raj Bhawan gate in Imphal, police blocked the rally and a clash ensued.

Later, selected representatives of the ten opposition political parties were allowed to meet the governor.

A memorandum was submitted to the governor that demanded, among others, early restoration of peace and tranquillity, “to save democracy”, find a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis, announce a relief package for the victims of the violence, early justice for the two missing students, and those death bodies lying at different hospitals in Manipur.

Later talking to the newsmen, Ibobi Singh said that the governments at the center and Manipur imposed various prohibitory measures to prevent the citizens from exercising their fundamental rights like freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, constructive criticism of the government, etc.

He also urged the governor to lift the restriction immediately.

The 10 political parties INC, AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), NCP, RSP, and SS(UBT)