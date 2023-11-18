IMPHAL: Manipur police has filed an FIR against the general secretary of the indigenous tribal leaders forum (ITLF) for allegedly “abetting waging of war” against the government of India.

The FIR has been filed against ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing at the Churachandpur police station in Manipur.

Tombing has been accused of conspiring for waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the government of India.

The FIR has been filed by N Thangzamuan, the officer-in-charge of Churachandpur police station in Manipur under section 121-A/124-A/153/120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier,

the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had stated that it will establish a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur within two weeks.

Speaking on the matter, ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said that the group is ready to establish a “self-governed separate administration” in areas dominated by tribals, “whether the Centre recognises it or not”.

“It has been over six months and nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration from the Manipur government,” said Tombing.

The ITLF leader further said that “if our voice is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government”.

“Irrespective of whether the Centre recognises it or not, we will go ahead,” ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said while speaking to the media Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday (November 15).

“As in a state or a union territory, we will set up a self-government that will look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo areas,” Tombing said.

He added: “We have to do this since our voice has not been heard.”

It may be mentioned here that the ten tribal MLAs, including those from the ruling BJP, have been demanding a “separation administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur.