Manipur: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has strongly denounced the indefinite blockade imposed by Konsakhul villagers along the vital Kangpokpi-Churachandpur road in Manipur.

This key route, crucial for the Kuki-Zo community, has been blocked due to an ongoing land dispute with Leilon Vaiphei Village.

In an official statement, COTU described the blockade as “regrettable and unjustified.”

Following the violent unrest from May 3, 2023, the community has been working relentlessly to restore connectivity.

COTU argues that the blockade disrupts these efforts and worsens the difficulties faced by those affected.

COTU has called on the Konsakhul villagers to lift the blockade without delay.

The organization also appealed for unity, urging all parties involved to focus on peaceful dialogue and uphold humanitarian values in resolving the conflict.

COTU stressed the importance of cooperation and ensuring continued accessibility for the benefit of all communities.