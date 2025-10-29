Imphal: The Manipur police, in cooperation with central forces, arrested three alleged smugglers along with contraband items during an operation at the T Khullen village, located along NH-102 under Senapati Police Station, Senapati district bordering Nagaland on the north, over the past 36 hours.

The officials reported on Wednesday that the operation was conducted by the joint team following a tip-off about the smugglers’ movements. The arrested smugglers were later identified as

i. Mohammad Shoaib Alam (22), a resident of K.R. Lane, Golapati, Imphal East district,

ii. Sunir Phundreimayum (21) of Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district, and

iii. Kh. Rafique (22) of Yaripok Bamon Leikai, Thoubal district.



Also Read: Manipur: Kuki-Zo-Hmar displaced people in Churachandpur get essential relief

From their possession, the following were seized:

i. 17 packages of contraband Ganja weighing around 9 Kgs

ii. 03 luggage bags, and

iii. 04 mobile phones.

Based on on-the-spot interrogations, the police established that the illegal items were being smuggled outside the state through their counterparts from other states at the Manipur-Nagaland border.





The reports stated that the arrestees, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the concerned police station. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act 2023 for further legal proceedings.



