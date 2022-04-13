A senior Manipur Congress leader was arrested by the police for allegedly using derogatory language against union home minister Amit Shah.

Manipur Congress leader Sanaojam Samachoron Singh allegedly used derogatory language against union home minister Amit Shah during a debate show in a local television channel on April 9.

Spokesperson of Manipur Congress – Sanaojam Samachoron Singh was arrested by Imphal police based on an FIR filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president M Barish Sharma.

In his police complaint, the BJYM president alleged that the Manipur Congress leader “used foul and derogatory language against Amit Shah” during the television debate show.

Also read: Meghalaya CM expresses concern over emergence of new ‘terror outfit’ in state

The complainant also accused the Manipur Congress leader of deliberately humiliating Hindus of mainland India by calling them as ‘animals’.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered by the police against Manipur Congress leader Sanaojam Samachoron Singh under sections 124-A, 295-Z and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, the accused Manipur Congress leader was granted bail after being produced in a local court.